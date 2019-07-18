The Corvallis Police Department has a suspect in custody following an active shooter situation Thursday morning at the Foster Farms corn dog processing plant at 855 NW Eighth Street in Corvallis.
The incident prompted lockdowns at nearby businesses and Linn-Benton Community College's Benton Center, but officials said there appear to be no injuries.
Capt. Nick Hurley, with the Corvallis Police Department, said police were initially called to the scene at 8:11 a.m. to a report of a man with a handgun making threats and firing shots. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were also called in.
About 20 people inside the processing plant were evacuated and Oregon State Police's SWAT team was forming up to deal with a barricaded suspect when a man apparently emerged at about 9:49 a.m. wearing the brown smock and hairnet typically used by workers in the plant and surrendered to police.
"As far as I know, there were no injuries," Hurley said.
He added that it was too early to release the suspect's name or say what charges he could face. At a 10:40 a.m. press conference, he said police, including OSP's bomb response team, were still sweeping the building to make sure no threat remained.
Ira Brill, vice president of communications for Foster Farms, told the Gazette-Times that the man was not an employee of the company. He declined to say who the man was or answer questions about how he might have come to be wearing the uniform of a Foster Farms worker.
Brill confirmed that the people inside the processing plant evacuated safely and that no one was injured.
“We routinely prepare for emergencies like that,” he said. “We’re just thankful that none of our employees or any members of the public were hurt."
"The safety of our employees is our highest priority and Foster Farms will provide counseling and support services to its Corvallis employees. We are thankful this incident was concluded without harm to our employees or the greater community. We greatly appreciate local law enforcement’s professionalism in quickly resolving the situation," Brill said in an emailed statement.
A Foster Farms employee who watched events from across the street told the Gazette-Times that the suspect arrested appeared to be another employee of the facility.
A Police Department official said at 9:15 a.m. that the threat was contained.
"The situation is contained and no risk to the public but is still an active scene. We ask the public to please stay away from the area," the department official said.
At 9:47 a.m., officers in tactical gear were still standing by in a nearby parking lot.
Just minutes later, a man emerged from the building and officers shouted at him and rushed him. The man was handcuffed and taken away in an OSP vehicle.
Police closed the area around the facility during the incident and set up an incident command post set up on the corner of Ninth Street and Reiman Avenue.