An Albany man pleaded no contest to charges regarding a police pursuit through Albany, Lebanon and toward Sweet Home on Feb 14.
On Thursday morning in Linn County Circuit Court, Derrick Tyree Smallwood, 28, was sentenced to the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections for 13 months.
He pleaded no contest to second-degree escape, felony attempt to elude, resisting arrest and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Thirteen other charges were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.