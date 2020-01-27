Suspect charged with sex crimes in Linn County

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Sunday who is suspected of committing sex crimes against an underage girl.

During a Linn County Circuit Court appearance on Monday, Donald Burl Totton, 42, was charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sex-abuse. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence as the child was especially vulnerable, and that the degree of harm was significantly greater than typical.

Judge Carol Bispham set Totton's bail at $100,000 in the case, as requested by the prosecution.

The crimes allegedly occurred in March, and the alleged victim was under the age of 12 years, according to the charging document.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a separate case, Totton was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office also investigated that matter, and the crime allegedly occurred on Sunday.

Bispham set Totton's bail at $5,000 in the drug case.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 10.

Totton’s residence is listed as being in Scio in the methamphetamine case, while it is listed as being in Sandy in the sex abuse case.

Kyle Odegard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0