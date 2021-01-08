Suspect arrested in Corvallis firearm incident

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting incident at a Corvallis apartment complex.

Karson Thomas Bakondi, 27, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon after allegedly firing two rounds from a pistol through the wall of his apartment, narrowly missing a maintenance worker outside and striking the exterior wall of a neighboring apartment.

No one was injured by the gunfire, according to information from the Corvallis Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a news release on Friday, police said the incident began a few minutes before noon on Thursday when a person identified as Bakondi called 911 to report someone driving recklessly on Northwest Rolling Green Avenue. According to an officer who spoke to Bakondi by phone, Bakondi began to show signs of paranoia, hung up, then called back to say he had fired two shots at an unknown person who had tried to enter his apartment.

Police went to Bakondi’s residence at the Mountain View Apartments in the 2800 block of Northwest Roliing Green Avenue and instructed him to come outside, where he was taken into custody without incident, the news release stated. Detectives and officers remained on the scene until about 9:30 p.m. taking statements and collecting evidence.