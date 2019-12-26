Suspect arrested for Lebanon Shari's burglary

A suspect was arrested by the Lebanon Police Department on Thursday morning after allegedly breaking into the Shari’s Restaurant at 2650 S. Santiam Highway.

Russell Lyle Edge, 33, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempted first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools, according to an LPD news release.

LPD received a call of a burglary in progress at Shari’s at about 5 a.m. on Thursday. The store manager called and said he had found a man inside the business in the manager’s office with the safe open. The manager confronted the man and told him he was calling the police, according to the news release.

The manager provided a clothing description and told officers that the man ran southbound from the business toward the Wilco Farm Store. He added that the suspect was attempting to change or remove clothing near Wilco, 2950 S. Santiam Highway, the news release states.

A Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the location, found a male matching the description and detained him.