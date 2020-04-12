Suspect arrested for elude, drug charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy ended up with a far bigger case than he was expecting on Friday night.

The deputy wanted to pull over a motorist who was talking on his cell phone and driving between Albany and Lebanon. Instead, he ended up in a pursuit with a suspect who was eventually taken into custody on drug charges, according to police logs.

Benjamin Williams, 37, was arrested on charges of felony attempt to elude, delivery and possession of heroin, possession of burglar’s tools, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree trespass. Williams at the Linn County Jail on Sunday night on a no-bail hold due to failure to appear cases, according to the jail website.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office logs indicate that the incident occurred in the 35700 block of Tennessee Road, between Albany and Lebanon, at about 7:41 p.m. on Friday.

Kyle Odegard

