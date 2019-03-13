A suspect was arrested in Lebanon on Tuesday night after a vehicle pursuit and crash, according to a Lebanon Police Department news release.
Robert Earl Sutton, 47, was arrested on charges of felony attempt to elude, resisting arrest, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage).
He is scheduled to be charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The pursuit began at about 9:43 p.m., when a Lebanon officer attempted to stop a 2016 Hyundai Accent on South Williams Street near East Sherman Street because the vehicle’s headlights were not on. The vehicle immediately fled from the officer at a high rate of speed, according to the news release.
The officer lost sight of the car around the area of Woods Trailer Park at 700 East Isabella Street. Witnesses directed the officer into the trailer park, where the vehicle was then located. Other officers arrived at the scene, the news release states.
Sutton was found inside the car. After he got out of the vehicle, he was not compliant with officers’ commands and physically resisted being taken into custody. However, the officers were able to gain control and handcuff Sutton. Officers learned that Sutton had hit a chain-link fence a short distance away from where he stopped, according to the news release.