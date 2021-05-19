Survey reveals growing concerns over wildfire in Oregon

As wildfires seem to grow in number and severity each year, Oregonians are expressing greater concern for how wildfire affects their own lives.

A recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found a strong majority of Oregonians see wildfires as "a somewhat or very serious threat" to residents of the state.

Respondents described challenges with managing the forests, as well as climate change that is drying out forest areas and making them more susceptible to wildfires.

The survey was conducted May 4-10, with 918 Oregonians responding. The survey has a margin of error of 2-3%.

Here are some of the hard numbers: Nine out of 10 (93%) Oregonians see wildfires as a somewhat or very serious threat to life and property. Most people expressed concern about wildfires affecting the people of Oregon rather than their own community (68%) or their family (58%).

Most Oregonians are also convinced that the number of serious wildfires will continue to rise. More than half said wildfires in the state will increase in both frequency (55%) and severity (53%).

Beliefs that wildfires will grow in frequency and intensity are not tied to political beliefs, the survey found.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.