{{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is conducting a survey as part of a project to reduce single-use plastic take out containers in Corvallis.

Portland has such a program, with plastic clamshell containers provided to restaurants that can be reused up to 300 time. The coalition is seeking to gauge interest in a similar program for Corvallis.

The coalition has created a survey about single use packaging associated with food takeout and delivery. People can participate in the survey by going online to http://tinyurl.com/corvallis-takeout-pkg-survey

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags