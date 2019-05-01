The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is conducting a survey as part of a project to reduce single-use plastic take out containers in Corvallis.
Portland has such a program, with plastic clamshell containers provided to restaurants that can be reused up to 300 time. The coalition is seeking to gauge interest in a similar program for Corvallis.
The coalition has created a survey about single use packaging associated with food takeout and delivery. People can participate in the survey by going online to http://tinyurl.com/corvallis-takeout-pkg-survey