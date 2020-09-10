Survey: Most voters disapprove of Portland protests

A majority of Oregonian voters — 56% — believe that the protests in Portland have been mostly violent. At the same time, just 29% feel that the Portland police have used too much force.

In fact, a majority of Oregon voters believe that "riot" is a more accurate description than "protest" of the ongoing events in Portland by a margin of 55% to 37%.

Nearly six in 10 Oregon voters disapprove of how Trump (59%), Brown (57%), and Wheeler (58%) are responding to the ongoing protests. There are demographic differences, however, with a majority of Republicans supporting Trump and a majority of Democrats supporting Brown.

According to the survey, support for Wheeler's response to the protests is higher among voters of color (41%) than it is among white voters (28%). It is also somewhat higher among voters with a college degree (38%) than it is with those with less education (23-27%). The differences of opinion about Wheeler by area of the state are relatively small. Approval is greater in the Willamette Valley (36%) and the Portland metro area (32%) than the rest of the state (24%).

Overall, 46% of Oregon voters approve of the Portland police response to the ongoing protests and 45% disapprove. Metro area voters' assessment of the are similar, with 46% approving of their response and 49% disapproving.