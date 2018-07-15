Warning of temperatures that could reach 95 to 100 degrees Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the mid-valley. The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
After Sunday afternoon, forecasters said temperatures should cook into the 50s or 60s Sunday night. Onshore flow may bring cooler marine air Monday, but this remains uncertain. Should temperatures remain hot, forecasters said the heat advisory may need to be extended into Monday.
Hot temperatures will increase chances for heat-related illnesses, forecasters said, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning. Heat stress also is possible for livestock and outdoor pets.
Forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms if possible, stay out of the sunshine and check up on relatives and neighbors.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.
Forecasters issue a heat advisory when a period of hot temperatures is expected.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
