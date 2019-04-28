After a chilly Sunday morning warms up, expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 65 and winds gusting to 28 mph in some locations. Sunday night will be clear and breezy, with lows around 37. Monday should be sunny and not as windy, with highs around 66. Expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week, with highs around 66.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a light northwest wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light north-northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.