Forecasters expect mostly sunny conditions throughout the mid-valley on Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s. But the forecast calls for widespread haze throughout the region beginning late Sunday night and lasting for much of the week. Lows tonight will be around 56. Monday should be sunny and hazy, with highs near 90.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Widespread haze after 11 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Widespread haze after 11 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
