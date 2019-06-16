Forecasters expect Sunday to be sunny, with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday night should be clear, with lows dipping to around 53. Monday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 82. The forecast for the rest of the week: Sunny, with highs in the 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light north northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.