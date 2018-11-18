Forecasters say Sunday will be sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs reaching the lower 50s. Sunday night should be clear, with temperatures in the lower 30s. Monday is shaping up as another sunny day, with highs near 53.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 32. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light north wind.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light north northwest wind.