Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Sunday, with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday night should be clear, with lows dropping to around 37. Monday should bring more sunshine, and highs around 59.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North northwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind.