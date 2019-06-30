Forecasters say the last day of June will be sunny, with highs in the low 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday night, with lows dipping to the mid-50s. Monday should be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s and a chance of showers in some locations. Independence Day forecast: Sunny, with highs in the 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind around 6 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 3 to 7 mph.