Forecasters expect sunny skies and highs around 74 to wrap up the weekend. Skies tonight should be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s. Monday should be sunny and a little warmer, with highs near 79.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north-northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west-northwest in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west-northwest in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north-northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening.
Monday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north-northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.