The week begins with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 48. Monday is shaping up as sunny but breezy, with highs around 75 and winds gusting up to 18 mph. The remainder of the week is shaping up as sunny or partly sunny, with highs dropping into the upper 60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light north wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light north-northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light west-northwest wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.