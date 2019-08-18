Forecasters expect sunny or partly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Sunday, with highs around 80. Sunday night should be partly cloudy, with lows in the mid-50s. Monday is shaping up as sunny, with highs in the low 80s, and that's the outlook for most of this week, with highs in the 80s and sunny or partly sunny skies.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.