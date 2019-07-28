Forecasters say Sunday will be sunny, with highs right around 85. Mostly clear tonight, with lows near 55. Monday is shaping up as another sunny day, with highs near 83 — and that should be the weather story for the rest of the week: sunny, with highs in the lower 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.