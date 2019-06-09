Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Sunday, with highs near 81. Lows tonight should be around 51, underneath clear skies. Monday should be sunny, with highs in the mid-80s, and temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday could climb into the 90s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 11 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 11 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.