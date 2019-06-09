{{featured_button_text}}
Burger Lily 6-9-19

Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Sunday, with highs near 81. Lows tonight should be around 51, underneath clear skies. Monday should be sunny, with highs in the mid-80s, and temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday could climb into the 90s.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 11 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Corvallis

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 11 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Lebanon

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

