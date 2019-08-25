Forecasters expect sunny skies and highs near 80 on Sunday. Look for clear skies and lows around 50 Sunday night, with winds gusting up to 20 mph in some locations. Expect warmer conditions on Monday, with highs around 86 and winds gusting to 20 mph. And forecasters say Tuesday might be the hottest day of the season thus far, with highs at 95 and above expected.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing, with a high near 80. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 11 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 11 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.