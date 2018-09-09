The mid-valley weekend wraps up under sunny skies on Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s. But forecasters say there's a good chance of rain Sunday night and into Monday morning. Lows Sunday night will be around 55. Highs on Monday, under mostly cloudy skies, will be in the lower 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.