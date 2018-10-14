Try 1 month for 99¢
10-14-18
Forecasters say Sunday will be sunny and windy, with highs in the mid-70s and gusts up to 28 mph in some locations. Sunday night should be clear, with lows dipping into the mid-30s. Monday should bring sunny skies, with highs around 73.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 7 mph.

Corvallis

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 35. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Lebanon

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 37. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

