Forecasters expect sunny and warm conditions on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday night should be mostly clear, with lows dropping to around 56. Monday should be sunny and warm as well, but not quite as hot, with highs in the lower 80s. As for the rest of the week, expect clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs dropping into the upper 70s, but sunshine is due to return on Thursday and into the weekend, with highs in the 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.