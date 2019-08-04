Forecasters expect a sunny and hot day on Sunday throughout the mid-valley, with highs stretching into the 90s. Sunday night should be clear, with lows dipping into the upper 50s. Monday should be sunny as well, with highs around 90, but cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North northwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.