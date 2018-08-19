Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RedBurst 8-19-18
Forecasters say Sunday will be sunny, with highs in the upper 80s, but they also expect widespread haze to return to the mid-valley. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-50s. Monday is shaping up as sunny but hazy, with smoke expected in the eastern portion of the mid-valley and highs in the low 90s. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Sunday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Sunday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Sunday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

