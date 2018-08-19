Forecasters say Sunday will be sunny, with highs in the upper 80s, but they also expect widespread haze to return to the mid-valley. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-50s. Monday is shaping up as sunny but hazy, with smoke expected in the eastern portion of the mid-valley and highs in the low 90s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Sunday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.