Sunday in the mid-valley should be sunny and windy, with highs around 50 and gusts up to 21 mph in some locations. Sunday night will be clear, with lows dipping to around 28. Forecasters expect increasing clouds on Monday, with highs in the mid-50s. Rainy conditions may return Monday night and Tuesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 28. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 55. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light west southwest wind.