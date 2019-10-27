Forecasters expect a sunny and breezy Sunday in the mid-valley, with highs near 58 and gusts up to 24 mph in some locations. Widespread frost is expected Sunday night and Monday morning, with clear skies and lows dropping to near 30.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: Widespread frost, mainly after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 30. North northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday: Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m. therwise, sunny, with a high near 56. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Widespread frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 30. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.