That stubborn air stagnation advisory from the National Weather Service remains in effect until noon Tuesday, as forecasters worry that it could lead to poor air quality throughout the mid-valley.
Poor air quality could cause issues for people with respiratory problems, forecasters said. Prolonged periods of stagnant air, such as the one the mid-valley is experiencing, can hold pollutants close to the ground, where people live and breathe. Forecasters urged people with respiratory problems to follow their physicians' advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Veterans Day: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Veterans Day: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Veterans Day: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light northeast wind.