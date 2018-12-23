Forecasters expect showers on Sunday throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 50. More rain is in the forecast for Sunday night as lows dip to about 41. More rain is in the forecast for Monday, with highs around 48. Christmas Day, though, should be mostly sunny.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Showers. High near 50. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers. Low around 41. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 48. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Sunday: Showers. High near 50. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers. Low around 41. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 48. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Sunday: Showers. High near 50. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers. Low around 41. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 48. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.