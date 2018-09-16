Forecasters expect showers throughout the mid-valley on Sunday, with winds gusting to 21 mph in some locations and highs near 67. Sunday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows dropping to around 46 and fog after midnight. After the fog clears off Monday, skies should be partly sunny with highs near 71.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 68. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 67. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday: Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 67. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light north wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.