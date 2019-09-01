September begins with a sunny and warm Sunday, although some mid-valley locations may see morning clouds. Highs Sunday should be in the lower 80s. Sunday night should be mostly clear, with lows around 57. The forecast for Labor Day is for sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light north northeast wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.