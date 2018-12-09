Forecasters expect rain throughout the mid-valley on Sunday, beginning mid-morning and continuing throughout the day, with highs in the 40s. Lows Sunday night will be around 38. There's a 50-50 chance of rain on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 44. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Rain before 10 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 38. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 45. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Rain before 10 p.m., then showers likely, mainly until 4 a.m. Low around 38. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Lebanon
Sunday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Rain, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 47. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Rain before 10 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 38. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.