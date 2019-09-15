Forecasters say the mid-valley is in for a week or so of rainy weather, and it starts on Sunday, with highs expected to be around 63. Sunday night's low will be around 53, with more rain in the forecast. Rainy conditions are expected through Wednesday; Thursday should be warmer, and the chance of rain diminishes.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Rain. High near 63. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Rain before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 53. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 67. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Corvallis
Sunday: Rain. High near 63. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Rain before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 54. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lebanon
Sunday: Rain. High near 63. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Rain before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 53. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 65. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.