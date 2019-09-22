Forecasters say Sunday will be rainy throughout the mid-valley, with a chance of thunderstorms and highs around 67. Sunday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows around 49. Patches of morning fog are expected early Monday, but the first day of fall should be mostly sunny, with highs near 71.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers until 11 p.m. Patchy fog between 3 and 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Rainy, with a chance of thunderstorms. High near 67. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Sunday: Rain and showers likely, with a thunderstorm possible. High near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers until 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind.