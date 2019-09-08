Brush the dust off your umbrella: The mid-valley is in for a few days of rain beginning Sunday, with highs near 70 and winds up to 22 mph in some locations. More rain is expected Sunday night, with lows around 57. And the rain should continue on Monday, with highs around 68. Mostly sunny skies should return by Wednesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Occasional rain or drizzle before 11 a.m., then showers. High near 70. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers before 2 a.m., then rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Low around 57. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain, mainly before 10 a.m., then showers. High near 68. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Sunday: Occasional rain or drizzle before 11 a.m., then showers. High near 69. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers before 2 a.m., then rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Low around 57. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain, mainly before 10 a.m., then showers. High near 68. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Sunday: Occasional rain or drizzle before 11 a.m., then showers. High near 68. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers before 2 a.m., then rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Low around 57. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain, mainly before 10 a.m., then showers. High near 68. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.