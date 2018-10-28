Forecasters say to expect rainy and windy conditions on Sunday, with highs near 59 and gusts reaching 25 mph in some locations. Sunday night should bring more showers, with lows in the upper 40s. There's a 50-50 chance of rain on Monday, with highs in the upper 50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Showers, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 59. South southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 48. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 8 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Sunday: Showers, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 59. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 47. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 7 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Sunday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 58. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Showers. Low around 48. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.