After patches of morning fog burn off, expect mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday throughout the mid-valley, with a chance of rain and highs near 59. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain, and lows around 50. The weather story Monday will be much the same, with highs near 61.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m., then a 30 percent chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Light east southeast wind.
Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Light south southwest wind.
Lebanon
Sunday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m., then a 30 percent chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.