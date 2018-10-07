Try 1 month for 99¢
After patches of morning fog burn off, expect mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday throughout the mid-valley, with a chance of rain and highs near 59. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain, and lows around 50. The weather story Monday will be much the same, with highs near 61.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Sunday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Corvallis

Sunday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m., then a 30 percent chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Light east southeast wind.

Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Light south southwest wind.

Lebanon

Sunday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m., then a 30 percent chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

