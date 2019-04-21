Forecasters expect partly sunny skies for Easter Sunday throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the lower 60s. Expect mostly cloudy conditions Sunday night, with lows around 40. Partly sunny skies are due on Monday, with highs around 68. The rest of the week will alternate between mostly cloudy and mostly sunny days, with highs in the upper 60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.