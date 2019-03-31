Forecasters expect partly sunny skies on Sunday throughout the mid-valley, once the patches of morning fog burn off. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s. There's a 50-50 chance of rain Sunday night, with lows around 47. Rain is likely on Monday, with highs near 58. As for the rest of the week, expect mostly cloudy skies and rain for the first week of April.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.
Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 58. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.
Sunday night: Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 58. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Calm wind.
Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 58. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.