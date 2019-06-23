Forecasters expect partly sunny and breezy conditions for the mid-valley on Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s and winds gusting up to 20 mph. Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday night, with lows around 50 and winds gusting to 20 mph. Monday should be sunny, with highs in the mid-70s, but there's a chance of showers starting Tuesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.