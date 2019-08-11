Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny conditions throughout the mid-valley on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. There's a chance of morning showers and patchy fog until 9 a.m. Mostly clear, with lows around 54 Sunday night, with late fog possible. Monday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 84.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind.
Corvallis
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Light north wind.
Lebanon
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.