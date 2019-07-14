Forecaster expect mostly sunny conditions Sunday across the mid-valley, with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday night should be partly cloudy, with lows near 59. Monday should be partly sunny, with a chance of isolated showers before 11 a.m. and highs around 78. The week ahead should be partly sunny, with highs around 80 and a slight chance of rain Wednesday night and Thursday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light northwest wind.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Isolated showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Corvallis
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light northwest wind.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Isolated showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lebanon
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Isolated showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.