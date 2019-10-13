Forecasters say Sunday should be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the lower 60s. Expect partly cloudy conditions Sunday night, with lows around 39. Monday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 64. Rain could start Tuesday night and may continue for the rest of the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Isolated showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.