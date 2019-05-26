Forecasters say Sunday should be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 71 and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. Lows Sunday night should be around 50. Memorial Day should be mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: A slight chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Memorial Day: A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Corvallis
Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: A slight chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Memorial Day: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.