Forecasters expect Sunday to dawn with partly sunny skies that will gradually become sunny, with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday night should be clear, with highs in the mid-50s and some wind. Temperatures warm up again for Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.
Here are your local updated forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind around 11 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
