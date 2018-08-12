Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Forecasters expect Sunday to dawn with partly sunny skies that will gradually become sunny, with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday night should be clear, with highs in the mid-50s and some wind. Temperatures warm up again for Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Here are your local updated forecasts:

Albany

Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Corvallis

Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind around 11 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Lebanon

Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

