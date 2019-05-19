Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions Sunday throughout the mid-valley, with showers and patchy fog likely beginning in the late morning and highs around 65. Skies should be mostly cloudy Sunday night, with lows dipping to near 47. Monday is shaping up as partly sunny, with highs around 63. Expect partly cloudy skies, with a chance of showers, for much of the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.