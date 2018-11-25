Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday throughout the mid-valley, with morning fog and highs around 50. Sunday night will be cloudy with lows in the lower 40s. Rainy conditions return on Monday and are expected to remain for the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Monday: Rain likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Sunday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Light east wind.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Monday: Rain likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Sunday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 3 to 5 mph.